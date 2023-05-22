GPL Scoreboard: Medeama beat Hearts 5-1 to go top, Olympics, King Faisal battle relegation

Sports News of Monday, 22 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Premier League returned with loads of action from match centres across the country on matchday 31.



The Accra Sports Stadium was where all the surprises and heartbreaks occurred as Accra Lions handed defunct league leaders Aduana Stars a 3-0 defeat at home.



Baba Salifu Apiiga scored the first goal in the first half, with Seidu Bassit and Evans Botchway scoring two late goals to seal the important three points in the match.



The defeat dented Aduana's chances of winning the league title as Medeama took advantage to overtake the Ogya lads and become the new league leaders.



Medeama SC produced a five-star performance to defeat Accra Hearts of Oak by 5-1 to become the new league leaders in the Ghana Premier League.



Goals from Derrick Fordjour, Vincent Atinga, Kwasi Donsu and a brace from Jonathan Sowah sealed the win for the Tarkwa-based side, with Salifu Ibrahim scoring the only goal for the Phobians.



Relegation battlers, Great Olympics had to settle for a goalless draw against Karela United at the CAM park while King Faisal's woes deepened as they lost by 2-0 to Samartex 98.



Abednego Tetteh scored a brace in Goldstars' win over Tamale City to become the joint top scorer with Hafiz Konkoni and Sampson Eduku.



Defending Champions, Asante Kotoko, will take on Kotoku Royals in an away fixture on Monday.



Below are the results, league table and top scorers chart















JNA/OGB