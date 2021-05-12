GPL: Preview Medeama targets return to top spot with win over WAFA

Sports News of Wednesday, 12 May 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Title-chasing Medeama SC welcome WAFA SC to town for a Ghana Premier League fixture on Wednesday, eyeing a win and a return to the number one spot on the league standings.



Medeama’s run of wins was halted as they were held to a goalless draw by Liberty Professionals last weekend. The result saw them relinquish top spot to Asante Kotoko as they dropped to third on the table.



The Mauve and Yellows will target a return to winning ways when they face WAFA at the Akoon Park. The hosts are currently on an eight-match winning streak at home and will want to continue this when they play WAFA. Overall, they are without a defeat at home this season after 11 matches.



This run will certainly boost confidence levels as they play a WAFA side who have been less convincing on the road.



Their away record stands at 2 wins, 2 draws and 8 defeats. They have collected just 8 points on the road from a possible 36 and pose less of a threat to their opponents in Wednesday’s fixture. They have struggled for goals as well, scoring just 5 while allowing 16 from their away opponents. Of the five away goals scored, 3 were recorded in a surprising 3-2 win away at Berekum Chelsea.



This was in their last away game and Medeama despite been favorites will be wary of the likelihood of a WAFA upset.



The visitors will be eager to get something from this encounter after losing their last league fixture at home to Great Olympics. After clawing back from 2 goals, WAFA were undone by a late goal as they eventually succumbed to a 3-2 defeat to Olympics at the Sogakope Red Bull Arena.



Despite their eagerness, Medeama will be too sharp and too strong for them with the home side favored to get a win in this Match.



Kick-off is at 3pm GMT.



PRE-GAME FACTS



Medeama have won their last 8 home matches in a row



Medeama SC have conceded just two goals in their last 5 league matches



Medeama SC have scored in all but one of their last 5 league matches



Medeama SC have scored 2 or more goals in their last 5 home matches in the league



WAFA have won just one of their last 5 Premier League away games



WAFA have won 2 away games this season, with a record of 2 wins, 2 draw and 8 defeats in away games played this season



There has been exactly 1 goal in 7 out of 12 WAFA’s Premier League away games this season