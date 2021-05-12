GPL Preview: Kotoko take aim at Dwarfs, Hearts face the Hunters

Sports News of Wednesday, 12 May 2021

Source: GNA

The 2020/21 Ghana Premier League (GPL) has some interesting midweek fixtures in match-week 24 with teams some looking to annex the glamorous trophy while others battling for survival with 11 matches to go.



Hearts of Oak would make a long trip to Bechem as they face Bechem United who has set sights on returning back to winning ways after their 2-1 defeat against Karela in match-week 23.



The Hunters have not lost at home this season having recorded eight wins and four draws as they are currently placed at the seventh position on the league table.



Hearts on the other hand have won two away games this season thus against struggling sides King Faisal and Liberty Professionals but Bechem United would be favourites to secure all three points considering their impeccable home record.



Asante Kotoko would be looking to extend their lead at the top of the table with a win against Ebusua Dwarfs who have delivered some shocking away wins so far this season.



The Mysterious Dwarfs have beaten Inter Allies, Liberty Professionals, and Legon Cities on the road this season and would be looking to add a big scalp when they face the Porcupine Warrior in Obuasi on Thursday.



Great Olympics would target a third successive win when they host Aduana Stars, a side that has just won once on the road out of 12 matches.



The 'Dade Boys' who produced some eye-catching performances this season will be looking to maintain their top spot chase as they target to win their third Premier League trophy.



Legon Cities would host Liberty Professionals at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday evening in what in what is described as a “Small" Accra derby.



It is a 'must' win for the Royals who are yet to record a win in three matches especially after their recent away game was interrupted with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) yet to decide on who to award the points.



Medeama SC who are unbeaten in their last five matches would be looking to keep chase of top spot when they welcome WAFA at the Akoon Park in Tarkwa.



Here is the full fixture list for week 24:



Berekum: Berekum Chelsea vs Ashantigold (Wednesday)

Dawu: Dreams vs King Faisal (Wednesday)

Tarkwa: Medeama vs WAFA (Wednesday)

Elmina: Elmina Sharks vs Karela United (Wednesday)

Bechem: Bechem United vs Hearts of Oak (Wednesday)

Techiman: Eleven Wonders vs Inter Allies (Wednesday)

Accra: Legon Cities vs Liberty Professionals (Wednesday)

Obuasi: Asante Kotoko vs Ebusua Dwarfs (Thursday)

Accra: Great Olympics vs Aduana Stars (Thursday)