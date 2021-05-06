GPL Preview: King Faisal target Hearts upset, Kotoko face Dreams

Sports News of Thursday, 6 May 2021

Source: GNA

The 2020/21 Ghana Premier League (GPL) continues to produce some intriguing results over the past weeks and week 23 has some interesting pairings.



The week starts on Friday with a feisty duel between Great Olympics and WAFA at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope. Both teams are coming to the game having won their previous match with WAFA recording a shocking away 3-2 win against Berekum Chelsea while Great Olympics eased past Liberty Professionals 2-0.



Great Olympics who have set sights on a top-four spot would be looking to go top of the Premier League once again with a win as they are currently third on the league table with 37 points two points adrift leaders Medeama.



Asante Kotoko would be looking to make home amends following their shock 2-1 defeat against Medeama in their last home fixture as they take on a resurgent Dreams FC side who secured a big scalp against Hearts in their last encounter.



Hearts of Oak would be considered favourites when they host struggling side King Faisal at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday. It is a ‘must win’ for the Phobians if they are to remain in contention for the league title especially after 2-0 loss against Dreams FC.



King Faisal will be confident going into this game having just lost once from their last five matches and will be looking to repeat the stunner they produced at Dawu a fortnight ago having defeated Inter Allies.



League leaders Medeama would be looking to record their fifth successive win when they face Liberty Professionals at Red Bull Arena in Sogakope on Sunday.



The 'Mauve and Yellow' would be looking to extend their lead at the top of the table with win but that wouldn’t come easy against a side that are yet to drop a point at their newly adopted home grounds.



Top scorers of this season’s league AshantiGold (34 goals) would be looking to get back to winning ways when they host Eleven Wonders side who are adamant on avoiding relegation as they are two points away from the drop.



Karela United who are still searching for their first win in the second round would face off against Bechem United while Ebusua Dwarfs would host Legon Cities at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.



Below is the fixture list for Week 23:



Sogakope: WAFA vs Great Olympics (Friday)



Obuasi: Kotoko vs Dreams (Saturday)



Dormaa: Aduana Stars vs Berekum Chelsea (Saturday)



Accra: Hearts vs King Faisal (Sunday)



Dawu: Inter Allies vs Elmina Sharks (Sunday)



Obuasi: Ashanti Gold vs Eleven Wonders (Sunday)



Cape Coast: Ebusua Dwarfs vs Legon Cities (Sunday)



Sogakope: Liberty Professionals vs Medeama (Sunday)



Bechem: Bechem United vs Karela (Sunday)