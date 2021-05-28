GPL Preview: Karela United to lock horns with Great Olympics today

Sports News of Friday, 28 May 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Karela United FC will fancy the chances of rekindling their league title chase when they host Great Olympics at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park on Friday.



The matchday 27 fixture gives the Pride and Passion side a good opportunity to cushion their title hopes.



Karela are placed 5th on the premiership standings with 42 points from 26 games and are just four points away from the top spot.



A win over Olympics on Sunday in Nzema-Anyinase will see them close the gap on the leaders to just a point.



Augustine Evans Adotey and his guys have fared really bad in the second round of the season having managed only two victories from nine matches.



Despite the poor run of results recently, Karela have not lost in their last six matches where they have drawn four and won twice.



Top marksman Diawisie Taylor has scored in back-to-back games which gives him the confidence for Friday's crucial encounter.



He leads the top scoring chart with 15 goals in 25 appearances.



Olympics returned to winning ways last weekend after beating Inter Allies FC to keep their title hopes alive at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The Wonder Club had tasted back-to-back defeats to Aduana Stars at home and to AshantiGold SC at away before the 1-0 victory in the regional derby last Saturday.



Olympics are currently placed 3rd on the premiership standings with 43 points, three points behind Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko SC who are 1st and 2nd respectively on the table.



The Dade Boys are hopeful of getting a better results on Friday against Karela taking into consideration their away form in the league this season.



They managed victories against Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak, Dreams FC, WAFA SC and Inter Allies all at away this campaign and that's enough motivation for Friday's clash.



Striker Abdul Manaf Mudasiru has scored three goals in his last four games for Olympics in the league.



He is expected to play a key role for Annor Walker's team if they should get at least a point from Friday's crucial encounter with Karela.