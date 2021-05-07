GPL Preview: Inter Allies vs Elmina Sharks

Sports News of Friday, 7 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Inter Allies are aiming to pull a late fight in the bid to escape relegation as they host Elmina Sharks in week 23 of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League on Sunday.



Allies are neck-deep in the relegation zone after racking only 16 points from 22 outings.



The Capelli lads are eight points adrift safety and a win against Elmina Sharks could give them a glimmer of hope of surviving the drop.



It will take more than courage to realize their survival dream after losing three consecutive games prior to the clash at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday. They have recorded only a win and a draw in the last five matches.



However, Allies will feel they could have a shout at the three points due to Sharks underwhelming away record this season.



The Elmina-based side tend to struggle on the road — having collected just a win so far this season.



Sharks will go into the encounter as slight favourites per their results in the last five matches.



Felix Aboagye’s side have won three out of five matches but all the victories came at home and therefore would have to play above their usual away level to end that unwanted run.



Sharks have every reason to be buoyant ahead of the game after beating Allies four times, drawing one and losing one in seven meetings.



A loss for Allies will seal their fate but a victory for their opponents could help push their top 4 ambitions hence the game promises to be mouthwatering.



Match officials for the match below;



MATCH: INTER ALLIES VS ELMINA SHARKS



VENUE: THEATRE OF DREAMS, DAW



REFEREE: RUSTUM GAMELI SENORGBE



ASSISTANTS: RICHARD APPIAH & SINTIM MUSAH



4TH REFEREE: ABDUL-LATIF ADAARI



MATCH COMMISSIONER: FELIX ADJETEY SOWAH



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: FREDERICK GYAN MANTE



GFA CAMERAMAN: EMMANUEL LARTEY