GPL Preview: Hearts aim to go top as Kotoko host WAFA in Obuasi

Sports News of Friday, 21 May 2021

Eleven Wonders and Hearts of Oak will kickoff matchday 26 of the Ghana Premier League on Friday.



The two will face off in Techiman at Nana Ameyaw Park, with both hoping for three points.



Second-placed Hearts could go top while Wonders need victory to boost their survival hopes.



The Phobians are currently on a good run winning their last three games compared to Wonders who have picked up two points from their last three.



Also, Hearts beat Wonders 2-0 in the first round at the Accra Sports Stadium.



On Saturday, Kotoko will host WAFA at their adopted Len Clay stadium where they are enjoying themselves.



Since Kotoko relocated to Obuasi, they have played five games, winning four and losing just one. This has contributed massively to their current first position and are two points above arch-rivals Hearts of Oak.



Mariano Barreto’s men must beat WAFA to remain top. WAFA on the other hand are hoping to record their third straight victory on Saturday after impressive results against Medeama and Legon Cities.



Elsewhere, Medeama are eager to bounce to winning ways after two straight losses saw them drop from first to fifth. They host AshantiGold in Tarkwa on Sunday.



Another title challenger Great Olympics take on bottom-placed Inter Allies in Accra. The two teams endured contrasting fortunes in the previous matchday. While Olympics were beaten by a lone goal in Ashgold, Inter Allies recorded an incredible 5-0 against Berekum Chelsea.



Chelsea will hope to redeem themselves against Karela United in Berekum. The Nzema club are unbeaten in their last five games, lifting them to third.



Fresh off winning three boardroom points and climbing out of the relegation zone, Legon Cities face Aduana Stars who have won their last three games.



Matchday 26 fixtures:



Eleven Wonders vs Hearts of Oak



Asante Kotoko vs WAFA



Legon Cities vs Aduana Stars



Great Olympics vs Inter Allies



Berekum Chelsea vs Karela United



Dreams FC vs Bechem United



Ebusua Dwarfs vs Liberty Professionals



Elmina Sharks vs King Faisal



Medeama vs AshantiGold