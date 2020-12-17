Sports News of Thursday, 17 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

GPL Preview: Great Olympics vs WAFA

Olympics will play WAFA at the Accra Sports Stadium

Great Olympics are in one of their best forms of their lives but will have to punch up against WAFA on Sunday in the Ghana Premier League at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The Wonder Club have been promising in their three matches played and that includes last week's 2-0 reverse at Liberty Professionals.



Their opening day 1-1 draw at Medeama was no fluke and they followed it up with the 3-0 drubbing of Legon Cities FC.



Head coach Annor Walker is getting his troops to play the sort of football that will guarantee safety in the Ghana top-flight.



WAFA will be making their third trip and so far it has been one win and one defeat.



Last season, the Academy Boys held the joint best away record alongside Asante Kotoko before the cancellation of the league due to Coronavirus.



They seem to be getting better and that 1-0 win at Techiman Eleven Wonders will be the requisite morale-booster that will run through their veins.





