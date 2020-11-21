Sports News of Saturday, 21 November 2020

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

GPL Preview: Elmina Sharks vs Liberty Professionals

Sharks will host Liberty at the Nduom Stadium

Elmina Sharks welcome Liberty Professionals to the Nduom Sports Complex, Elmina this weekend in the Ghana Premier League.



The match week 2 fixture will be the first home game for Coach Joachim Yaw Acheampong’s side.



The Fearsome Sharks will attempt to figuratively drown the Scientific Soccer Lads in the dangerous seas at Elmina.



Sharks were denied a win in their first game of the season (Central Regional derby) when with 4 minutes to the end of proceedings, Ebusua Dwarfs equalized through a free-kick from goalkeeper Razak Issah.



The 2-2 result felt like a point lost for Sharks who bossed play for most parts of the game.



They will be keen to make amends for their shortfalls against Dwarfs when Liberty come to town.



Liberty Professionals enter this game with a point to account for so far.



The Dansoman-based side played to a goalless stalemate against Bechem United in their opening game Coach David Ocloo will also target an improved result in this one.



His side have an interesting record at Elmina against Sharks in the league. Until their last trip to the Nduom Sports Complex, Liberty were undefeated with three consecutive draws.



However a trip to Elmina in March 2020 (although the season has been scrapped) saw them lose by 3-1.



David Ocloo who was in charge will hope for a turnaround this time around.



The game looks open with Sharks having a slight advantage over their opponents.



Elmina Sharks Probable XI:Lord Bawa, Emmanuel Addington, Kingsley Agyei, Benjamin Arthur, Edmund Asiedu, James Bissue, Ishmael Hammond, Dennis Mensah, Issaka Mohammed, Richard Mpong



Liberty Probable XI:Kofi Baah, Ahmed Satar, Samuel Amofa, Ben Nash Quansah, Eernest Danso, Godfred Atuahene, George Amoako, Abdul Razak Boame, De Graft Amponsah, Abraham Wayo, George Ansong.



REFEREES AND MATCH OFFICIALS



REFEREE: Patrick Okyere ASSISTANTS: Kofi Kyei Andoh & Freeman Awuroo 4TH REFEREE: Emmanuel Otoo



F





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.