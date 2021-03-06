Sports News of Saturday, 6 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

GPL Preview: Berekum Chelsea vs Medeama

Yaw Preko will take charge of his first Premier League match for Medeama when his side make the long journey to Berekum to battle Chelsea on Sunday.



The former Ghana international has been named as the new man in charge following the shocking resignation of Samuel Boadu.



Preko, a former Great Olympics assistant coach, is expected to form a technical partnership with another ex-Ghana star Yaw Acheampong, who is his assistant.



Berekum Chelsea host Medeama in a tasty end to the first round of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.



The Blues will be seeking their sixth win of the season when they welcome the Mauve and Yellows to the Golden City Park.



Matches involving the two sides have always been uncompromising with Chelsea having a superior head-to-head record against the visitors at home.



Berekum Chelsea have been chequered this term but have managed wins over red hot Dreams FC at home this term.



They will be desperate to rebound after losing 1-0 at Great Olympics in the Ghanaian capital, Accra last week.



The 2011 Ghana Premier League champions have blown hot and cold and did not lose their last three matches until the slip against the Wonder Club.



The stakes are high for Medeama in particular who will be keen to record their fourth successive win in the top-flight.



Medeama will be without star man Amed Toure - who has been ruled out with an injury.



But they can still rely on Prince Opoku Agyemang - who scored his first goal on his return to the club in the side's 2-0 win over Techiman Eleven Wonders last weekend.



He is expected to partner Abass Mohammed while midfielder Michael Yeboah has replaced unfit Kwasi Donsu.



