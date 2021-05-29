GPL Preview: AshantiGold vs. Legon Cities

Sports News of Saturday, 29 May 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

AshantiGold SC are set for another tough duel with Legon Cities FC on Sunday at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi as they seek to improve their position on the league standings.



The Miners are lying 9th on the league table following a very patchy form in the second round of the season.



AshantiGold have managed only three victories since the start of the second round with nine matches played.



They have lost three and drawn three in the other matches.



The Gold and Black outfit suffered a painful loss last weekend in the hands of Medeama SC having conceded a penalty in the dying embers of the game.



Assistant coach Thomas Duah continues to lead the team since a substantive head coach has not been appointed since the departure of Frenchman Romain Folz.



Duah has a full-strength squad available to him for selection on Sunday to face Cities.



Cities have moved out of the relegation zone and that's motivational enough for them as they make the trip from the capital to Obuasi to take on AshantiGold.



The Royals are looking to make it double over the Miners as they thrashed them 5-2 at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Cities are currently sitting 11th on the premiership table, five points ahead of the relegation zone.



A victory on Sunday will see Cities leapfrog AshantiGold on the league ladder to the 9th position and that will be a huge boost in their relegation dogfight.



Bashir Hayford is making a return to Obuasi to face AshantiGold for the very first time since he left the club.



Hayford guided the Miners to the Ghana Premier League triumph in 2015.



Experienced striker Hans Kwofie who switched camp from AshantiGold to Cities in the second transfer is sidelined with an injury.



Kwofie has netted 10 goals in 16 appearances this campaign with 5 in 8 games for AshantiGold and also 5 in 8 games for Cities.