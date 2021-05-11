GPL Pre-match report: Bechem United vs Hearts of Oak

Sports News of Tuesday, 11 May 2021

Source: heartsofoaksc.com

Ansah Botchway, Nuru Suley, and Lawali Mamane will all not be available for the return fixture against Bechem United.



The three were part of the team that played the first-round fixture as Hearts defeated Bechem United 6- 1 in Accra.



Coach Boadu has set his mind on winning the ultimate and will make every effort to ensure that our away fortunes start yielding good and favorable results.



After the victory over King Faisal, Boadu has taken his team through lots of dress rehearsals to prepare them adequately for the task ahead on Wednesday afternoon. The determination and focus are to put in their very best and fight for every available point.



Race for the top - with Kotoko, Medeama, and Olympics making that race and Karela on our hills, the team has made it a concern to be very consistent with their play and fight for every available point in order to keep the chase up as we aim for the top.



The last time the two sides met at the Accra Sports stadium, Hearts were brutally dominant with their effort making them end the match with a man advantage.



Hearts won the match 6 - 1.



Currently, Coach Boadu has introduced a new style of play in the team which has birthed confidence in the team.



A win for Hearts will ensure that they stay within the top four. The point gap is four and we are poised to continue to accumulate more points.



Hearts play Bechem on Wednesday at 3 pm in a midweek fixture.