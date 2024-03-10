GPL: Nations FC spilt points with Medeama SC after 1-1 stalemate

Sports News of Sunday, 10 March 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Champions Medeama were held at Nations FC after drawing 1-1 at Abrankese on their return to the Ghanaian domestic football.



The two sides sold an entertaining match as they shared the spoils in the Ghanaian top-flight.



Left-back Fatawu Sulemana gave Medeama the lead after converting a brilliant free-kick on 32 minutes.



But the home team pulled parity after Asamoah Boateng Afriyie capitalised on a defensive howler to level just before the break.



The visitors looked threatening on the break all game, with Baba Musah earlier spurning an even better chance from Derrick Fordjour's cross.



Nations FC were racking up the chances too, but seemed unable to take any of them, but tested goalkeeper Felix Kyei despite piling on the pressure in the second half.



Medeama will feel downhearted after producing a brilliant performance on the road.



The champions remain 10th on the table with 26 points despite the stalemate but have two outstanding matches.



Medeama coach Nebjosa Kapor will be delighted with the performance of his charges as they host Bechem United in their next fixture at home.



Nations FC, who shocked league leaders Samartex FC in their own backyard last week, will feel disappointed with the home draw.



Coach Kasim Mingle has a lot of work to do if they are to challenge for the Premier League crown.



Nations are fourth on the table with 31 points and travel to the capital to battle Legon Cities.