GPL: Liberty forward Kwaku Karikari picks MOTM award in win against Eleven Wonders

Sports News of Monday, 19 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Liberty Professionals forward Kwaku Karikari emerged as the man of the match when they beat Eleven Wonders FC on Sunday, April 18, 2021, in the Ghana Premier League.



Liberty recorded their second away win in the league after a vital 1-0 victory over Wonders at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi.



Wonders were asked to play their home match in Obuasi after receiving a ban from Nana Ameyaw Park in Techiman for defying COVID-19 orders.



Karikari scored the match-winner in the 50th minute of the encounter after a swift counterattack.



Liberty Professionals now just a point from the safety places as they continue their fight for survival.



The Scientific Soccer Lads have been to Obuasi twice this season and all have been 1-0 wins for them with the same goal scorer.



Karikari was born and bred in Obuasi and also started his footballing journey there.