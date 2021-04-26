You are here: HomeSports2021 04 26Article 1242697

Sports News of Monday, 26 April 2021

Disclaimer

Source: Ghana Soccernet

GPL: Legon Cities FC striker Hans Kwoffie wins MOTM award against Dreams FC

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Legon Cities striker, Hans Kwoffie Legon Cities striker, Hans Kwoffie

Legon Cities FC striker Hans Kwoffie was picked as the Man of the Match in their 1-1 draw with Dreams FC on Sunday.

With one minute to the halftime whistle, Legon Cities took the lead through a typical Hans Kwofie goal.

Jonah Attuquaye fizzed in a brilliant ball into the box and Kwofie applied a blistering header to hit the back of the twine.

Before that Dreams had threatened with a break from the left.

Baki Mohammed found Dantani Amadu with a cross-field pass but the forward's attempt went off-target.

In the second half, Dantani benefitted from a defensive error but the striker shot off target.

Four minutes to the end of the game, Dreams FC snatched the equalizer through Jalilu Abdulai.

Join our Newsletter