GPL: Legon Cities FC striker Hans Kwoffie wins MOTM award against Dreams FC

Sports News of Monday, 26 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Legon Cities FC striker Hans Kwoffie was picked as the Man of the Match in their 1-1 draw with Dreams FC on Sunday.



With one minute to the halftime whistle, Legon Cities took the lead through a typical Hans Kwofie goal.



Jonah Attuquaye fizzed in a brilliant ball into the box and Kwofie applied a blistering header to hit the back of the twine.



Before that Dreams had threatened with a break from the left.



Baki Mohammed found Dantani Amadu with a cross-field pass but the forward's attempt went off-target.



In the second half, Dantani benefitted from a defensive error but the striker shot off target.



Four minutes to the end of the game, Dreams FC snatched the equalizer through Jalilu Abdulai.