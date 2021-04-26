GPL: Karela United forward Diawisie Taylor named MoTM in draw against Hearts

Sports News of Monday, 26 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Karela United forward Diawisie Taylor was named the Man of the Match in the game against Accra Hearts of Oak.



The Ghana Premier League-leading scorer was voted the most valuable player after the 1-1 draw in Anyinase against the Phobians on Sunday.



Taylor came close to breaking the deadlock in the first half but the defence of Hearts of Oak was equal to the task.



Despite failing to find the back of the net, the striker was involved in the build-up to the opener after his effort was initially blocked before Maxwell Boakye smashed in the rebound.



The Phobians, however, responded through Kwadwo Obeng Jnr late in the game to leave Anyinase with a point.



Karela is yet to win a game since the start of the second round, dropping from the summit to the fifth position in the league after three matches.