GPL: Karela United beats Bechem 2-1 to end 5-game winless run

Sports News of Sunday, 9 May 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Karela United on Sunday afternoon posted a 2-1 win over Bechem United to end a five-game winless run in the Ghana Premier League.



The team from Anyinase impressed in the first round of the 2020/2021 Ghanaian top-flight league campaign and as a result, is one of the few clubs tipped as favourites for the title.



However, as a result of a dry run in the last few weeks, Karela United dropped out of the top four prior to today’s encounter on matchday 23.



Putting up a very inspirational performance, Karela United has today brushed aside Bechem United with a hard-fought 2-1 win.



On the matchday, Diawisie Taylor and Reginald Thompson equalized for the winners while Kofi Agbesimah grabbed the consolation for the visitors.



The wins see Karela United climb to fourth on the Ghana Premier League standings.