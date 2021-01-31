Sports News of Sunday, 31 January 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

GPL: I was confident we would bounce back and win - King Faisal coach

Andy Sinasson, King Faisal coach

King Faisal coach Andy Sinasson says he was confident his side could come from behind to win the game against Berekum Chelsea in this matchday 11 fixture played at the Ohene Ameyaw Park in Techiman.



King Faisal were three goals down just after 20 minutes played in the first half before they came from behind to win 4-3 after regulation time.



Paul Attah Adjei opened the scoring for Berekum Chelsea in the ninth minute with the first shot on target in the game after the King Faisal defense went to sleep.



Berekum Chelsea increased the lead in the 13th minute after Stephen Amankonaa beat the King Faisal defender and hit a drive to beat the goalkeeper



Paul Adjei Attah scored his second goal of the game with a beautiful strike to beat the King Faisal goalkeeper from his far right as Chelsea made it 3-0.



The first half ended with King Faisal reducing the deficit to 3-1 before the break.



The ‘Insha Allah’ boys cameback in the second half strongly to win the game with a hat-trick from Kwame Peprah and Frimpong Boateng.



Speaking at the post-match, Andy Sinason said, “I told you that we were going to win this game. The way we create chances I was confident we were going to score more goals. When we were down by three goals, I had to change tactics and I was confident we will bounce back”.



Man of the match after the game Kwame Peprah said, “It was by determination that we won this game. We were in a rush that is why we couldn’t get the equalizer when we went down. We had the believe that we could do something in the game”.



King Faisal secured their second win of the campaign after this win.