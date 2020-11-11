Sports News of Wednesday, 11 November 2020

GPL: I want one of our strikers to win the goal king – Kotoko’s Kwame Poku

Asante Kotoko striker Kwame Poku

Asante Kotoko striker Kwame Poku is hoping the goal king accolade will go to a Porcupine Warriors striker at the end of the 2020/2021 season.



The domestic top-flight is returning this weekend after several months of inactive football due to the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus pandemic that wrecked the world.



Despite reiterating the desire to win the coveted Ghana Premier League title with his outfit he wants one of the strikers at the club to win the goal king as well.



The last time a player from the club won the GPL goal gong was in the 2007/2008 season when Eric Bekoe bagged 17 goals to win it.



However, according to Kwame Poku, he will be happy if a player from the club wins it to break the jinks.



“I want one of the Kotoko strikers to win the goal king award, either Naby Keita, William Opoku Mensah, Evans Adomako Wiredu, Osman Ibrahim or myself “he told Fox FM.



“As a team, our target is to win the 2020/21 Ghana premier league”.



“We have a very solid midfield and every one of them is working very hard to help the team achieve its goals this season.”



The former Nkoranza Warriors striker scored six goals for Asante Kotoko in their pre-season friendlies.

