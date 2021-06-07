GPL: I missed Samuel Abbey Quarshie in our game against Hearts - Great Olympics coach

Sports News of Monday, 7 June 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Great Olympics coach, Annor Walker has said that he missed the services of right-back Samuel Abbey-Quarshie in Sunday’s game against Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Great Olympics and Hearts of Oak played a 1-1 draw in the Accra derby in a highly entertaining game on matchday 28 fixture of the Ghana Premier League.



Accra Hearts of Oak scored first through Emmanuel Nettey who hit a bullet strike from 25 yards before Maxwell Abbey-Quarshie got the equalizer for Great Olympics.



Samuel Abbey-Quarshie, a key member of the Olympics squad missed the game due to his engagement with the Black Meteors team in Japan.



Coach Annor Walker in an interview with Happy Sports confirmed Samuel Abbey’s presence could have helped him win the game.



“I thought I wouldn’t miss the services of Samuel Abbey-Quarshie too much because I had good replacements in the team like Joseph Rhue and others. But during the course of the game, I missed him too much”, he told Ohene-Bampoe Brenya on Happy Sports on Happy 98.9FM.



The Black Stars B coach added that he feels bad that his team couldn’t beat Accra Hearts of Oak to win the three points in the game.