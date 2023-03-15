GPL- I’m doing my best to help Kotoku Royals to avoid relegation – Coach John Eduafo

Sports News of Wednesday, 15 March 2023

Source: happyghana.com

Kotoku Royals head coach, John Edufo, says his aim is to help the team avoid relegation in the 2022–23 Ghana Premier League.



The Oda-based side have seen an upturn in the team’s performance this season, recording three home wins in the second round of the season since relocating to the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.



Kotoku Royals defeated Bechem United 3-1 on match day 21 to increase their tally on the league table to 17 points.



According to John Eduafo, he has been able to change the psyche and mentality of his players thus the reason why his side are enjoying a winning streak.



“When I joined the team, I realized it lacked experience. So I requested management to up the team with some experienced players. So we got goalkeeper Frank Boateng, Andy Kumi and others. When they came, we spoke to the players about the position of the team and asked if they could help”, he told Joe Debrah on Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9FM.



“So far, due to the talks and motivation, our performance has changed. Playing in the Premier League and Division One is different. You need tough and mentally strong players to play in the Premier League. So I worked on the psychology and mentality of the players.



“I am also doing my best to help the team survive relegation”, he added.