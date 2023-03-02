GPL Highlights: Great Olympics 1 - 0 Hearts of Oak

Sports News of Thursday, 2 March 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak’s quest to win the Ghana Premier League suffered a minor setback on Wednesday afternoon when the team lost to capital rivals Accra Great Olympics 1-0.



The win for the Dade Boys takes the side to 12th on the league log with the Phobians dropping from fourth to sixth.



Slavko Matic's men now have one win in their previous five league games and are now eight points away from the top.



A Glid Otanga penalty conceded from a clumsy challenge offered the Dade boys the opportunity to take the lead from the 18-yard box.



Samuel Ashie Quaye gave the hosts the lead from the spot in the 52nd minute in the Mantse derby.



Olympics held on for their first win in five games, also the first for new boss Kobi-Mensah.



Courtesy of the win, Great Olympics now have four wins in the six previous meetings between these two rivals.



Great Olympics will take on King Faisal in Kumasi in their week 20 fixture on Saturday.



Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak will face one of their toughest test of the season when they come up against Asante Kotoko a day later.



