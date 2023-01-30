GPL Highlights: Asante Kotoko 5-1 Kotoku Royals

Sports News of Monday, 30 January 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian giants, Asante Kotoko showed no mercy for Kotuku Royals on Sunday evening when the two teams locked horns in the Ghana Premier League.



At the end of a very exciting game on Week 14, the Porcupine Warriors hammered the opponent 5-1.



The visitors tried to get early control of the game which forced Kotoko to make some mistakes. Enoch Morrison misplaced a pass that opened up space for Kotoku Royals to attack. Maxwell Agyeman was alert to clear the danger.



In the 11th minute, Asante Kotoko found their way into the Royals box and Richmond Lamptey made no mistake to give his team the lead.



The Porcupine Warriors' pressure on Kotoku Royals saw Steven Mukwala brought down inside the box. The Ugandan stepped up and scored from the spot.



Francis Andy Kumi pulled one back for Kotoku Royals in the 29th minute.



Steven Mukwala scored his second goal in the 61st minute, Serge Zeze Eric added the fourth goal, and Solomon Sarfo Taylor wrapped up the victory for Kotoko in the 90'+5 minute.



Asante Kotoko is 2nd with 24 points on the league table and Kotoku Royals remains bottom with seven points.



The Porcupine Warriors will play Karela United in their next game while Kotoku Royals will take on Bibiani Gold Stars.





