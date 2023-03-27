GPL Highlights: Asante Kotoko 0-2 Medeama SC

Sports News of Monday, 27 March 2023

Medeama SC put up an outstanding performance on Sunday night to hammer Asante Kotoko 2-0 in the Ghana Premier League.



In a game played under the lights at the Bab Yara Sports Stadium, the visitors started the game well controlling the midfield and stopping Kotoko attackers from getting space around their box.



The game's first goal was scored by Medeama in the 13th minute. Jonathan Sowah's headed goal stunned the Porcupine Warriors and the home fans.



Kotoko had a chance to equalize in the 35th minute, Mfegue dribbled well and feed Morisson who fired but missed the target.



Kotoko kept on putting pressure on Medeama but all their efforts went wide.



After the break, there were no changes and Kotoko continued pouring men forward. Mfegue in the 60th minute unleashed a shot at goal which was saved fantastically by Medeama's alert goalkeeper.



Medeama scored their second goal in the 77th minute through Vincent Atinga from the penalty spot.



