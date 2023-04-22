GPL Highlights: Accra Lions 4-2 Medeama SC

Sports News of Saturday, 22 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Accra Lions on Friday afternoon defeated Medeama SC 4-2 to end a five-game winless run in the Ghana Premier League.



The two teams today locked horns at the Accra Sports Stadium in a Week 27 encounter of the ongoing 2022/23 league campaign.



For a side that had not won a match in the last five matches prior to today, Accra Lions started strongly and scored after just 8 minutes into the first half through young striker Bassit Sediu.



Later in the 33rd minute, he grabbed his second for a brace to ensure his team had a bigger advantage before the break.



Unfortunately, Accra Lions had a poor start to the second half, allowing Medeama SC to take control of the game.



A brace from Vincent Atinga after converting two penalty kicks restored parity to the game as players of Accra Lions got frustrated.



Thanks to a fantastic performance from the home team in the last 20 minutes of the match, the team secured a 4-2 win.



It was all thanks to two more goals from Bassit Seidu.



