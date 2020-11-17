Sports News of Tuesday, 17 November 2020

Source: Ghana Guardian

GPL: Hearts of Oak’s week 2 clash with Ashgold rescheduled

The Ghana Premier League match week two clash between Accra Hearts of Oak and Ashgold SC scheduled for Saturday, November 21 2020, has been postponed to a later date, the Ghana Football Association has confirmed.



According to the Ghanaian football governing body, their decision to postpone the game is to ensure that members of Accra Hearts of Oak team who will return from isolation this week will get adequate time to prepare for the league game.



In view of the above-mentioned development, the game will now be played on Tuesday, November 24 at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Hearts of Oak are yet to kick start their 2020-21 League campaign after their opening game away at Aduana Stars was called off due to covid-19.



The Phobians have reportedly had several of their players and officials test positive leaving them with less than enough players for the start of the campaign.

