GPL: Hearts coach Kosta Papic names squad for Aduana Stars game

Hearts of Oak head coach, Kosta Papic has named a 20-man squad for the team’s clash against Aduana Stars in midweek.
The Ghanaian giants were initially scheduled to face off with the Dormaa-based club on matchday one of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.
Unfortunately, the game had to be postponed as a result of Coronavirus concerns in the Hearts of Oak team.
With the Ghana FA announcing last week that the match will be cleared on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, both teams are geared up for the meeting.
Ahead of the game, Coach Kosta Papic has named a strong Hearts of Oak team for the trip.
First choice goalkeeper Richard Mensah has been selected as well as in-form trio of Patrick Razak, Kwadwo Obeng Jnr, and Michelle Sarpong.
Below is the full list:
Goalkeepers:
Richard Attah
Benjamin Mensah
Benjamin Nana Yeboah
Defenders:
Mohammed Alhassan
Robert Addo
Larry Sumaila
James Sewornu
Raddy Ovouka
Fatawu Mohammed
William Dankyi
Midfielders:
Benjamin Afutu
Nurudeen Aziz
Manaf Umar
Frederick Ansah Botchway
Mamane Lawali
Forwards:
Patrick Razak
Michelle Sarpong
Kojo Obeng Junior
Victor Kweku Aidoo
Dominic Eshun
