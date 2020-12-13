Sports News of Sunday, 13 December 2020

GPL: Hearts 3 - 0 Dreams FC - Rejuvenated Phobians tame Dreams to win first game

Accra Hearts of Oak team

Premier League giants Hearts of Oak won their first match of the season in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday at home to Dreams FC.



Hearts, going into game were without a win as they took on the Still Believe team and needed a win to boost their confidence level and revive their title hopes which was dwindling match after match.



The Phobians had three good goal scoring opportunities in the first 30 minutes of the match to go in front with a goal or two but failed to capitalize on their chances.



Three minutes to the break, winger, Patrick Razak’s blistering run into the opposition half and set up striker Kojo Obeng Jnr who slotted home the opener beautifully to make it 1-0 to the Rainbow Boys before the break.



After the recess Hearts continued with their dominance and got their reward when Michelle Sarpong reacted the quickest to pounce on Obeng Jr’s header which was earlier saved by the goalkeeper.



The Phobians could have won the game by a higher margin but could not utilize their chances and were also denied a clear penalty when Razak was fouled in the box.



Midfielder Mitchell Sarpong added the icing on the cherry on the 89th minute when he scored his second and Hearts third to secure a resounding 3-0 home win.



It ended 3-0 to the hosts who won their first game of the season in four matches after losing one and drawing two games in their previous three games with a game in hand against Aduana Stars.

