Sunday, 17 January 2021

GPL: Fans express joy after making a return to match venues

File Photo: Teeming fans at the stadium

After several months of being restricted from going to the stadium to watch their favorite Ghana Premier League (GPL) teams play due to the outbreak of Covid-19, fans made a return to match venues following Government’s decision to lift the embargo place in to their movement to the match venues.



Returning means they had to comply with all Covid-19 safety protocols. Clubs provided veronica buckets, detergent and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) across all league centers.



Despite being introduced to something new during match days like washing of hands, wearing of nose masks, the move has been largely hailed by the fans.



With only 25% of the total capacity of each venue allowed, club officials have had to be extra vigilant.

Shaibu who was in charge of ticketing at the Ndoum Sports Complex when Elmina Sharks hosted Accra Hearts of Oak explained to 3Sports that they had their matchday tickets quota from the Ghana Football Association (GFA).



“It has been okay, at first we were at the down there, we opened the gate at the down there (main entrance) and the seating capacity there is full so we had to move to the other side because our people are somehow stubborn.



“The FA gave us 1,500 tickets (which is the 25% of our venue).”



Traders have expressed optimism of a booming economy following the decision to allow fans back into the match venues.



“I am happy that they have opened the stadium for the fans but market isn’t moving as it used to be, things are a bit slow now,” said one businesswoman.



Elmina Sharks captain Ishmael Hammond who has not played in front of their supporters for a while said that the fans are the most important stakeholders of the game and having them around was a great feeling.



“It makes us feel we have some people at our back when things go wrong and you hear the chants and the shouting, it gives us a different feeling, so for the fans, we are happy that they are back to the stadium.”



The days of climbing to the top of trees and uncompleted buildings are over. Finally, fans have returned to be part of what is the heartbeat of the nation; Football.