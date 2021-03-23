GPL: Esso and Viric win top awards

Sports News of Tuesday, 23 March 2021

Source: 3 News

Joseph Esso has emerged as the winner of the Ghana Premier League Player of the month of February.



Esso scored 6 goals in February for Dreams FC and won two Man of the match awards to his credit.



The Dreams FC forward saw off competition from Legon Cities’ Hans Kwofie and Great Olympics’ Midfielder Michael Yeboah.



Meanwhile, Dreams FC’s head coach Vladislav Viric was also named as the coach of the month of February ahead of Samuel Boadu and Abu Abdul-Hanan.



Viric recorded three wins and a defeat in February.



He becomes the third coach to receive the monthly award after Joseph Asare Bediako, Henrik Lehm and Karela’s Augustine Evans Adotey.



Both will be presented with a NASCO Television and a personalized trophy.