Sports News of Saturday, 6 March 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

GPL: Elmina Sharks beat lackluster Asante Kotoko

Kotoko lost to Elmina Sharks

Kumasi Asante Kotoko lost their first game on the road this season in the Ghana Premier League against struggling Elmina Sharks at the Paa Kwasi Nduom Stadium.



The porcupine warriors who have been stricken by injury worries rang changes to their squad as Wahab Adams and Mudasiru Salifu were handed starts.



The game started brightly as both teams had chances to have opened the scores of the game but they wasted the opportunities that came their way.



Kwame Opoku shot goalwards after beating the Sharks goalkeeper but his goal bound effort was cleared off the line by his defense.



Elmina Sharks had all the chances but wasted them and had about three penalty appeals waved away by the center referee.



When the second half began, they made their dominance count as Alhaji Mustapha ghosted past left back Imoro Ibrahim before slotting home in the 55th minute to open the scores.



Kotoko pressed for the elusive equalizer which never arrived as they wasted opportunities which came their way.



It was the first game for former Ghana and Kotoko player Nii Odartey Lamptey who was appointed interim coach of the club last week after Sharks dissolved their technical team.



OTHER RESULTS



Inter Allies 1 Ashgold 1