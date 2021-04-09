GPL: Ebusua Dwarfs shares spoils with Eleven Wonders at home

Sports News of Friday, 9 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ebusua Dwarfs have themselves to blame after muffing up a haftul of scoring chances in their 1-1 draw at home with Eleven Wonders on Friday, 9 April 2021 in the Ghana Premier League.



The Crabs lacked the killer instinct to bag the points after taking the lead but that goal was cancelled out after 50 seconds.



Captain Dennis Korsah smashed in from just outside the box which went straight to Wonders goalkeeper Ibrahim Abdulai after the visitors failed to properly head out a Simon Martey free-kick from the right. This was in the fourth minute.



Two minutes later, Dwarfs goalkeeper Abdulai Abass nearly dropped a clanger with an unconvincing first touch to a back pass but he recovered to hook it away from inside the box.



This would have been disastrous for the gloves man who was selected ahead of first choice Razak Issah whose error cost them a 1-0 derby defeat to Elmina Sharks



Wonders stepped up and made another attacking move which was engineered by Samuel Boakye on the right. Michael Osei was released and the winger fired home at goal but side netted.



On 13 minutes Dwarfs took the lead against the run of play. Michael Ohene Asamoah burst forward and teleported a shot- aided by a deflection-past the goalie.



But the celebrations were transient as Wonders quickly responded with the equalizer. An incisive pass from midfielder Frank Amankwah cut open the Dwarfs defence and Clement Boahene latched onto it to sublimely slot home the leveller into the bottom corner.



Dwarfs without dynamic midfield duo Benjamin Acquah and George Asamoah were bereft of urgency and creativity- this played to Wonders advantage.



Before the break, Moro Sumaila missed a glorious chance to put Dwarfs ahead after he shot wide from 12 yards.



Sumaila had two successful dribbles from inside the box and should have pulled the trigger for the first time but hesitated.



Then came another nice chance by the way of Korsah who struck his effort at goal against the stretched leg of goalkeeper Abdulai.



Five minutes into the second half, Ishmael Hammond squandered another glorious opportunity after brilliantly getting past his marker and charting his path into the box but his attempt came off against goalkeeper Abdulai.



Just after the mark, Dwarfs introduced their Japanese striker Jindo Morishita on 64 minutes to replace Obed Bentum.



Morishita was assertive upfront and was involved in the action which led to a disallowed goal three minutes later.



He fouled goalkeeper Abdulai before the ball was rolled into the net but the flag was up.



Three minutes from time, inspirational Samuel Boakye delivered a miss-of-the-season contender when he shockingly shot wide with only the goalkeeper at his mercy.



Substitute Alex Asamoah did all the hard work to cut in from the right flank and square the ball to Boakye inside the box but the forward agonizingly could not plant it into the net.



