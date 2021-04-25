GPL: Ebusua Dwarfs defender Simon Martey wins MOTM award in massive win over Olympics

Sports News of Sunday, 25 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ebusua Dwarfs defender, Simon Martey was named as the man of the match in their massive win over Great Olympics on Saturday night.



The Abontoa Abontoa Boys walloped Olympics 4-1 at the Cape Coast stadium on a matchday 21 in the Ghana Premier League.



Martey was first to be on the scoresheet in the 26th minute with a sumptuous strike after receiving a pass from Ellia Kofi Jnr.



Kofi Jnr doubled the lead for Dwarfs with two minutes to the end of the first half.



Just two minutes after recess, midfielder Michael Ohene Asamoah added another goal after connecting a pass from Leventus Arthur.



Substitute Enock Afram sealed the victory in the 88th minute before Gladson Awako got the consolation for the Dade Boys in stoppage-time.



The victory takes Dwarfs to the 8th position on the league standings.



Olympics drop for the 3rd position with their biggest defeat of the campaign.