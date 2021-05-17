GPL: Ebusua Dwarfs 1-1 Dreams FC

Sports News of Monday, 17 May 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Dreams FC on Monday, May 17, 2021, put on a good performance to draw 1-1 against Ebusua Dwarfs in the Ghana Premier League.



The two teams locked horns at the Cape Coast Stadium in a matchday 25 fixture of the 2020/2021 Ghanaian top-flight league campaign.



Starting the game on a bright note, Dreams FC took the lead after just six minutes into the first half when Agyenim Boateng equalized with a brilliant header.



Although the visitors managed to hold on to the lead at halftime, Ebusua Dwarfs came in strong in the second half.



After several attempts of trying, the home team equalized through Moro Sumaila in the 65th minute to force the match to end in a 1-1 stalemate at the end of the 90 minutes.



Today’s result means that Dreams FC finishes matchday 25 on 7th on the Ghana Premier League table while Dwarfs occupy the 13th spot.