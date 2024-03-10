GPL: Dreams FC beats Nsoatreman FC 2-0 to continue fine form

Sports News of Sunday, 10 March 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Nsoatreman FC suffered a second straight home in the space of a week defeat after losing to Dreams FC in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.



The match day 20 fixture saw Nsoatreman go down 2-0 to Dreams at the Nana Amoah Koromansah Park as their title aspirations took a nosedive.



A goal in each half by striker Agyenim Boateng Mensah won the day for the 'Still Believe' side who were without key trio John Antwi, Abdul Aziz Issah and McCarthy Ofori.



Nsoatreman gaffer Maxwell Konadu made three adjustments to the squad that lost narrowly to Hearts of Oak at home in the last round.



Emmanuel Amoah, Collins Kofi Cudjoe, and Morrison Anokye earned starting roles ahead of Kwabena Adu Meider, Mohammed Abdul Rahman and Eric Osei Bonsu respectively.



Dreams head coach Abdul Karim Zito made a couple of changes to the squad that trailed against Rivers United in the CAF Confederation Cup last week.



New signing Benjamin Bature got his first start likewise youngster Yaovi Chris Guede while captain Abdul Jalilu returned to the starting lineup.



Agyenim Boateng gave Dreams the lead as early as the 5th minute and sealed the victory for the visitors a few minutes into the second half.



Nsoatreman remain in the 5th position on the league standings despite the back-to-back home defeats while Dreams move to the 11th position with two games in hand.



