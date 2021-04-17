You are here: HomeSports2021 04 17Article 1235365

Sports News of Saturday, 17 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

GPL: Berekum Chelsea vs Ebusua Dwarfs matchday 20 preview

Berekum Chelsea will play Dwarfs Berekum Chelsea will play Dwarfs

Berekum Chelsea aim to return to winning ways as they host Ebusua Dwarfs on Sunday afternoon at home.

The Blues recorded a disappointing 20 loss in the previous gameweek, a result they certainly hope to bounce back from. They have won two of their last five games.

With 24 points, the Berekum-based side are 12th on the league log.

Ebusua Dwarfs have failed to record a victory in their last three games (D2 L1) which has played a part in their mid-level placement.

The Mysterious Dwarfs are currently 11th on the log with 24 points.

Ebusua Dwarfs have won each of their last two games against Berekum Chelsea.

Prediction: Ebusua Dwarfs 1-0 Berekum Chelsea

