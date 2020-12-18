Sports News of Friday, 18 December 2020

GPL: Bechem United hands Karela United 1st defeat

Bechem United pulled the brakes on Karela United's unbeaten run with a 2-1 win on matchday six of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League at the Nana Fosu Gyabour park.



Bechem United, the home side started the game with a lot of possession as they tried to unsettle Karela United in the opening minutes.



Karela United goalkeeper, Richard Baidoo, came up with a brilliant save to deny Bechem United from scoring the first goal of the game in the 18th minute.



The first half ended goalless with the two sides failing to put the ball into the net.



Stephen Owusu broke the deadlock for the home side just after recess as he headed the ball into the net from a cross as Karela United goalkeeper Richard Baidoo failed to grab the ball.



Karela United got the equalizer in the 57th minute through star man Diawisie Taylor.



Stephen Owusu nearly increased the lead for Bechem United in the 64th minute but his effort went off target for a goal kick.



Karela United goalkeeper, Richard Baidoo was shown a yellow card for time delay but the goalkeeper complained about injury.



Bechem goalkeeper, Prince Asempa came up with a beautiful save to deny Karela United a second goal as Diawiase Taylor effort struck the goalkeeper's leg from entering the net in the 79th minute.



Bechem United appealed for a penalty in the 84th minute following calls of a handball in the opponent goal area but the referee ignored and waved for play to continue.



Listowel Amankona scored the winner for Bechem United after he latched onto a rebound and tapped the ball into the net in the 89th minute.



Karela United have been beaten for the first time this season on matchday six and may have to relinquish their position as league leaders in week six with other games coming up.

