GPL: Bad officiating makes winning games away difficult—Gladson Awako

Sports News of Monday, 10 May 2021

Source: My News GH

Great Olympics captain, Gladson Awako, believes poor officiating has made winning games away from home in the Ghana Premier League difficult.



His comment comes after his side secured a vital 3-2 away win against WAFA on Friday on matchday 23 at the WAFA Park courtesy of a late Mudasiru strike.



Annor Walker’s side has won five away games this season out of 12 played; drew one and lost half of them.



Awako says Olympics can compete for the league title if officiating improves in their away games.



“Olympics have had unfair officiating this season and if things go on fairly, we can win the title. Most of the games we have lost away were due to bad officiating, ” he said in an interview, as quoted by ghanasoccernet.com.



“Our target for the season is to remain in the top four, and we are on course. So, we will continue to maintain that focus and plan. We can achieve the target with consistent performances.”



Awako has scored six goals in the ongoing campaign for the Dade boys.



Great Olympics have 40 points after matchday 23 and are third on the league table.



They host Aduana Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium on matchday 24.