GPL: Asante Kotoko drop more points after drawing 1-1 with Tamale City FC

Sports News of Wednesday, 11 January 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko are now winless in their last three Ghana Premier League matches following a 1-1 draw with Tamale City FC on Wednesday, January 11, 2022.



Asante Kotoko in the match today dominated the contest in the first 45 minutes but could not find the back of the net.



It was all because of a top display by the defense of the home team that remained resolute in the efforts to defend the goal of the team.



After recess, both teams gave their all in an attempt to get on the scoresheet to win the game.



While it will take a while, the deadlock of the match was finally broken in the 83rd minute when Tamale City FC conceded an own goal through Issah Nyaabila.



Unfortunately, for the Ghana Premier League defending champions, the hosts will not back down despite the goal.



Tamale City FC pushed and equalized three minutes later in the 86th minute courtesy of a strike from Babamu Ibrahim to force the match to end in a 1-1 stalemate.



Before today’s game, Asante Kotoko had also drawn their two previous league matches against Great Olympics and Aduana Stars.