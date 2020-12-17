Sports News of Thursday, 17 December 2020

GPL: Aduana beat Hearts of Oak, King Faisal lose heavily in Obuasi to Ashgold

Ashgold defeated King Faisal 5-1

Aduana Stars beat Accra Hearts of Oak 2-0 at Dormaa in their match week one outstanding game while King Faisal lost 5-1 in Obuasi to Ashantigold in their match week three outstanding game in the Ghana Premier League (GPL) on Wednesday afternoon.



Aduana Stars 2-0 Accra Hearts of Oak



The Phobians travelling to Dormaa on the back of an emphatic 3-0 win over Dreams FC over the weekend suffered a 2-0 defeat to the Fire boys in Dormaa in their GPL week 1 outstanding game.



Forward Yahaya Mohammed opened the scoring in the 43rd minute of the game to score his third goal of the season in three games.



Prince Acquah early in the 47th minute in the second half scored Aduana Stars’ second goal to put the game beyond the reach of the Phobians–who have won only one game this season.



In additional time to the ninety minutes, Left-back Raddy Ovouka missed a spot-kick to grab a consolation goal for the Phobians—it’s now two defeats in five games for Hearts of Oak.



The Ogya boys moved level on points, 5, with Hearts of Oak, but ahead because of head-to-head in the seventh position on the league table while the Phobians settle for the 8th spot.



Ashantigold 5-1 King Faisal



Ashantigold demolished King Faisal in their match week three outstanding game 5-1. The Miners have now won two games in a row with emphatic score lines after drawing their opening two games.



Isaac Opoku Agyemang and David Abagna Sandan scored in the first half for Ashgold, while Kwame Peprah scored a first half consolation for King Faisal and missed a penalty kick.



Opoku Agyemang rounded up a brace in the 59th minute as his third goal of the game was disallowed.



Winger Yaw Annor rounded up the game with a quick brace, scoring in the 83rd minute and 92nd minute to finish the game 5-1 in favour of Ashgold.



King Faisal have now lost three of their five games this season; drew one and lost the other.



The In Sha Allah boys have now dropped to 17th position in the league log with four points while the Miners climb into the top four with 8 points.

