GPL 2023/24: Bofoakwa Tano, Heart of Lions remain undefeated after match week 7

Two of Ghana Premier League returnees, Tano Bofoakwa and Heart of Lions are the only two clubs to remain unbeaten after seven games in the ongoing 2023/24 betPawa Ghana Premier League.



Both have given football fans and enthusiasts reason to rally their support for the two clubs who are yet to concede a single defeat.



For Bofoakwa, the Sunyani-based have won two of the seven games, a 2-1 win over Real Tamale United and a narrow 1-0 win over giants Hearts of Oak.



They drew 1-1 with Accra Lions on Friday, October 27, having earlier drawn 0-0 against Karela United, Gold Stars and Heart of Lions.



Tano Bofoakwa sits 4th on the league table with 11 points, just two behind leaders Nsoatreman FC who have conceded one defeat in seven games.



For Heart of Lions, the Kpando-based club, it has six draws since their return to the Premiership, after drawing 0-0 with Asante Kotoko and Great Olympics.



In their subsequent games, they fought back to draw 2-2 with Real Tamale United and replicated the same against Bibiani Gold Stars before ending a goalless draw with Tano Bofoakwa and Karela United.



Heart of Lions sits 15th on the league log with 6 points with no single win.



