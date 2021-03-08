Sports News of Monday, 8 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

GPL 2020/21: Ebusua Dwarfs midfielder Benjamin Acquah wins 4th MVP award

Benjamin Acquah was named the most valuable player

Ebusua Dwarfs midfielder Benjamin Acquah was named the most valuable player when they picked a point at Bechem United in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.



The Abontoa Abontoa boys held the Hunters to a 1-1 stalemate at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour park in a matchday 17 fixture.



Acquah who returning from suspension got the opener for Dwarfs on the stroke of halftime with a very good finish.



Hafiz Wontah Konkoni levelled for the home side in the dying embers of the match having scored in the 89th minute.



Acquah wins his 4th man of the match award of the season.



The highly-rated midfielder has five goals in 16 appearances so far this campaign for Dwarfs.