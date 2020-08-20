Sports News of Thursday, 20 August 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

GOC president backs Nana Yaw Amponsah to succeed at Asante Kotoko

GOC President, Ben Nunoo Mensah

Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) President, Ben Nunoo Mensah, has thrown his weight behind newly appointed Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah to succeed at the club.



The 2019 GFA presidential candidate has been appointed on a three-year contract by the Board and is expected to turn the fortunes of the club around.



Nana Yaw Amponsah’s appointment has received some good and well wishes from the football fraternity and authorities.



Ben Nunoo Mensah, a vivid Hearts of Oak fan has joined the list of well wishes to the CEO and said despite the rivalry between the two sides, Nana Yaw Amponsah has the competence and the can-do spirit to take the club to the next level.



Speaking in an interview wth Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9FM he said, “There is no doubt about Nana Yaw Amponsah’s competency, he can do the job.



“We all know what he can for Kotoko. Even with nothing we know what he has done.



The GOC president called for support for the Phar Rangers owner to enable him succeed at the club.



“What he needs is the support from everyone and not the pull him down the spirit. He has the competency to do the job but when he meets us we will baptize him.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.