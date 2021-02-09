Other Sports of Tuesday, 9 February 2021

Source: Ghanaian Times

GOC announces tentative dates for Congress

The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC)

The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) has tentatively fixed February 19, 2021, and March 15, 2021, for its Extra-Ordinary Congress and Elective Congress, respectively.



At its executive board meeting on Thursday, February 4, 2021, members agreed on the respective dates for the two major events.



Within the period leading to the announced dates, the executive will be expected to present a roadmap that will indicate events leading to the Elective Congress.



President of the GOC, Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah said the dates ought to be approved by the government in view of the recent directives on the social gathering, organisation of events, conferences that involve more than 25 people.



He said there was also the possibility of virtual meetings, adding that the executive was also in constant touch with the Electoral Commission on the possibility of secret voting elections.