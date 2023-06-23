GOC President Ben Nunoo Mensah inspires Black Meteors to qualify for Paris 2024

Sports News of Friday, 23 June 2023

The President of the Ghana Olympic Committee, Ben Nunoo Mensah, has inspired the under-23 team, the Black Meteors, who are vying for one of the three spots at the U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in order to qualify for the Men's Football tournament at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.



Expressing his confidence in the team's technical staff and the chosen players, Mr. Nunoo Mensah stated that they are currently the best and possess the quality to emerge victorious in all their matches.



He advised the team to approach every match with the same seriousness and determination as a cup final, urging them to be courageous and maintain a positive mindset throughout.



Emphasizing the importance of avoiding complacency, he encouraged the players to remain focused for the entire duration of the games.



"Ghana has not qualified for football at the Olympic Games since 2004, and I would be delighted and proud if we can achieve that during my tenure. We won a bronze medal in boxing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, and I believe we can perform well again in Paris 2024 with football," he remarked.



Mr Nunoo Mensah highlighted that if the football team qualifies, they would garner significant attention as representatives of Ghana at the Olympic Games, and he expressed his hopes for their success.



In the group stage, Ghana has been placed in Group A alongside Congo, Guinea and host country Morocco.



