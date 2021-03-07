Sports News of Sunday, 7 March 2021

Source: Sammy Heywood Okine, Contributor

GOC President Ben Nunoo Mensah congratulates new Sports Minister

New Sports Minister Hon. Mustapha Ussif

Ghana Olympic Committee President Ben Nunoo Mensah has sent a congratulatory message to the new Sports Minister Hon. Mustapha Ussif, saying he was impressed at their first interaction with his depth of knowledge for Sports and youth issues.



The GOC President who is seeking re-election said he looks forward to working with him to move Ghana Sports to a higher level and also support in the hosting of the 2023 African Games after his new appointment to serve on the Development Commission, one of the highest Committees of the continent’s sports controlling body, ANOCA.



Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah urged Federation heads to give the new sports minister all the full support.



The confirmation of Hon. Mustapha Ussif as the new Minister of Youth and Sports was made by President Nana Akufo Addo, on the 5th of March 2021,.



He also commended President Nana Akufo-Addo for bringing down the vaccine to fight the Covid-19 pandemic in Ghana which has affected sports very much.



He advised all delegates at the GOC Congress to obey the Covid -19 protocols, as every Ghanaian life is worthy.