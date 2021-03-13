Sports News of Saturday, 13 March 2021

GOC Elections: I don’t fear delegates, I have belief in them – Nunoo-Mensah

President of the Ghana Olympic Committee, Ben Nunoo-Mensah has intimated his belief in delegates voting for his re-election when the Committee goes to the polls later this month.



Contrary to the popular mantra by the late politician, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie aka Sir John that “Fear Delegates,” Nunoo-Mensah thinks otherwise.



For the GOC President, his firm belief in the delegates would not wither. He professed that although most of the successes chalked by the GOC has been attributed to him, it is the delegates who have played a huge role in his administration.



When asked in an exclusive interview with Ghanaweb on Sports Check if he fears delegates, Nunoo-Mensah said, “I won’t use the word confidence for myself but I would rather say that I have belief in the delegates because of the work we have done together.”



“People say I have done this for the GOC but I did it together with the national federations, the delegates,” he added.



According to him, delegates would maintain him because “We’ve worked together,r so they would want us to keep working together.”



“So as much as you would say fear delegates I would say have confidence in delegates because whatever we’ve been able to achieve we did it together.”



The Ghana Olympic Committee would be going to the polls on March 15th, 2021 to elect aspirants into different portfolios and Ben Nunoo-Mensah is seeking re-election as the committee’s President.



