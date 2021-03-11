Sports News of Thursday, 11 March 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

GOC Elections: Evans Yeboah promises to resolve ‘problematic winning bonus structure’ of federations

Badminton Association of Ghana president Evans Amoah

Evans Yeboah, an aspirant for the Ghana Olympic Committee Second Vice president position, has promised to focus on the problematic winning bonus structure affecting the various sporting Federations when voted to power in the upcoming elections.



The Badminton Association of Ghana president will be competing for the GOC 2nd Vice President position alongside Ghana Taekwondo President Frederick Otu Lartey.



Evans Yeboah in an interview on his plans and targets when voted into power said he has a plan to resolve the winning bonus issue confronting the various national federations.



“My focus is on the bonus structure. We will start negotiating with the government on the bonus structure. I hope with this bonus structure we can help all the Sporting Federations including that of my opponent which is something I am keen on doing when voted for. This will help us all in the sports industry including my opponent because his Federation will also benefit from it”, he told Ohene-Bampoe Brenya on Happy Sports on Happy 98.9FM.



The BAG president mentioned that he aims to make the GOC accessible to all the various stakeholders.



“I want to make the GOC an all-inclusive Committee where everyone is allowed to share their thoughts. We should empower women and give equal opportunity for all.



“My second proposal is athletes focus. I don’t see why we shouldn’t help athletes with scholarship, or continue to assist with training and leadership opportunities to help them”.



Incumbent President of the GOC Ben Nunoo Mensah will be vying for a second term and will be challenged by Richard Akporkavie Esq. for the position.



The GOC Elections comes off on March 15, 2021.



