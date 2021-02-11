Sports News of Thursday, 11 February 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

GOC Election: Mohammed Mahadi to contest for Veep position

President of Ghana Fencing Association, Mohammed Mahadi

President of Ghana Fencing Association, Mohammed Mahadi, has confirmed to Happy Sports that he’ll contest for the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) third Vice president position in the upcoming election.



The current leadership of the GOC has had their term expired but due to the Coronavirus pandemic, elections have been put on hold until March.



At the last Congress held last December, elections to elect new leaders of the GOC has been set for 15 March 2021.



“It’s true I have confirmed that I will contest for the third Vice President of the Ghana Olympics Committee election. I have spoken contesting with the delegates and all of them are Federation heads and the same association heads are the delegates. They know my capabilities and my contribution to the sports industry and also my credibility. I believe and the assurance I have gotten from them I will win,” Mohammed Mahadi told Happy 98.9FM.



So far three candidates have declared their intention to contest for the position in the upcoming election.



Ben Nunoo Mensah, the incumbent President will be hoping to retain his seat for another term.



Shaban Mohammed has decided to contest for the General Secretary position and Mohammed Mahadi for the third Vice President position.