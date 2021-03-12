Sports News of Friday, 12 March 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

GOC Election: I want to be an advocate for all sporting disciplines- Charles Osei Assibey

General Secretary for SWAG, Charles Osei Asibey

Charles Osei Assibey, an aspirant for the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) third Vice president has promised to be an advocate for all sporting disciplines in the country when voted into power.



The GOC currently has over 44 sporting disciplines with most of them receiving little or no attention from the government.



Charles Osei Assibey, who is vying for the position alongside President of Ghana Fencing Association Mohammed Mahadi wants to change the narrative and ensure all sporting disciplines get the needed attention.



The President of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation also touched on some key areas in his manifesto that will be done to help the course of the athletes in the next administration.



“I feel when I join the GOC I can be an advocate for all sporting disciplines with my background as a sports journalist. I will also get the platform to push for other lesser-known sports in the country”, he said in his address at the GOC manifesto dialogue organized by Happy 98.9FM in partnership with GTV.



He added that he believes in brand building and will call on the delegates to look at his contribution toward Sports in the country and vote for him.



The GOC Elections come off on Monday 15 March 2021.